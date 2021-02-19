OPP looking for information on suspicious vehicle in Merrickville 

OPP are looking to speak to the owner of a suspicious vehicle reported near a school bus pick-up location in Merrickville.

Grenville OPP said a officers received a complaint last Friday morning about a light grey Ford pick-up truck parked near a school bus pick-up zone on St. John Street in the Village.

Police said the truck was parked between 7:40 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. and left quickly when the driver was noticed. Police said it was reported to them that the truck has been seen in the area once before but it had never been reported to the Grenville OPP.

"The information is being released to make the community aware of the report, and there is no immediate concern for public safety at this time," the detachment said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.