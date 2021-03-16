OPP seeking woman wanted for multiple thefts in Kemptville

Grenville OPP are looking for a woman they believe is connected with a series of shoplifting incidents in Kemptville.

Officers were called to a retail store in Kemptville on March 2 after staff reported a woman had stolen perfume and left the store without paying.

Police said their investigation found a number of similar thefts at the same store recently and believe the same women is connected to all of them.

She is described as a white woman who is roughly 50-years-old and five-feet seven-inches tall.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or online on their website.