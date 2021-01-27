OPP seize break-in tools, fraudulent documents after stopping vehicle on 401 near Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are facing a variety of charges related to forged identity documents after police stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 west of Napanee.

In a press release, police said patrol officers spotted a vehicle speeding on the 401 near Deseronto Road at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested, along with two other passengers.

Police said, upon seizing the vehicle, they found stolen identity documents, fraudulent cheques and documents, and breaking and entering tools.

Vikramjit Singh, 31, of no fixed address is facing dangerous driving and stunt driving charges, and is also facing 14 counts of possession of forged documents, 27 counts of illegal possession of identity documents, six counts of illegal possession of credit cards, and possession of heroin.

The two passengers, Rajwinder Singh Chauhan, 27, and Preetam Rattan, 26, both of no fixed address, are also facing charges of illegal possession of credit cards, identity documents, forged documents and drugs.

All three were held for a bail hearing and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Jan. 24, 2021.