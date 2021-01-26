OPP warning snowmobilers after two weekend crashes 

Killaloe OPP are reminding snowmobilers to take extra safety precautions after officers responded to two separate crashes on Saturday.

The first happened shortly after 1 p.m. on a Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail in Madawaska Valley Township. Police said the operator hit a tree and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a snowmobiler on an OFSC trail in South Algonquin Township also hit a tree and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges were laid in either crash but police are asking snowmobile operators to take a number of precautions, including obey posted speed limits, road trail signs and any other signage in the area. Its asking riders to also ride within their own ability, reduce speeds when driving at night and to watch for fences, guide wires, trees, and other objects at may be difficult to spot.