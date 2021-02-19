Ottawa man charged after stolen car pulled over on Highway 17

An Ottawa man faces a slew of charges after Upper Ottawa Valley OPP pulled over a stolen car on Highway 17.

Police pulled the car over in Laurentian Valley Township around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they said it was reported stolen and the driver was going over 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The driver, 40-year-old Jean-Marie Bertrand, was arrested at the scene and faces seven charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Bertrand is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke on Feb. 26.

