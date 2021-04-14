iHeartRadio

Ottawa man charged in alleged six week Renfrew crime spree, two gas station robberies

An Ottawa man faces a laundry list of charges after an alleged six-week crime spree in the Ottawa Valley that began and ended with a gas station robbery. 

Renfrew OPP said a gas station was robbed in Renfrew on Feb. 7, where a man fled with cash and merchandise. No one was hurt in the incident but a car was also stolen in the area a short time later. 

Police said their investigation led them to six other fraud and theft incidents in Renfrew between February 7 and March 26, including another gas station robber in Renfrew on March 29 around 6 a.m. 

No one was hurt in any of the incidents but police have charged Jessie Laundrie, 39, in connection to the incidents. 

Laundrie faces 20 charges in total: 

  • Two counts of robbery with theft 
  • Two counts of robbery 
  • Three counts of trespassing at night 
  • Three counts of identity theft 
  • Theft under $5,000 
  • Theft and forgery of a credit card 
  • Four counts of fraud 
  • Identity fraud 
  • Break and enter
  • Possession of property obtained by crime 
  • Failing to comply with a probation order 

Police said the investigation remains open and Laundrie is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. 