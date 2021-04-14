Ottawa man charged in alleged six week Renfrew crime spree, two gas station robberies
An Ottawa man faces a laundry list of charges after an alleged six-week crime spree in the Ottawa Valley that began and ended with a gas station robbery.
Renfrew OPP said a gas station was robbed in Renfrew on Feb. 7, where a man fled with cash and merchandise. No one was hurt in the incident but a car was also stolen in the area a short time later.
Police said their investigation led them to six other fraud and theft incidents in Renfrew between February 7 and March 26, including another gas station robber in Renfrew on March 29 around 6 a.m.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents but police have charged Jessie Laundrie, 39, in connection to the incidents.
Laundrie faces 20 charges in total:
- Two counts of robbery with theft
- Two counts of robbery
- Three counts of trespassing at night
- Three counts of identity theft
- Theft under $5,000
- Theft and forgery of a credit card
- Four counts of fraud
- Identity fraud
- Break and enter
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Failing to comply with a probation order
Police said the investigation remains open and Laundrie is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.