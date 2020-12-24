Ottawa man charged with fraud at Prescott pharmacy

An Ottawa man faces charges after police said he tried to fill a prescription for opioids at a Prescott pharmacy with fake documents.

Police said a pharmacist at the King Street store notified police of a prescription he believed was fraudulent on the afternoon of Dec. 14.

Officers responded and police said after a short investigation, an 18-year-old was arrested. Gabriel Bogdanov is charged with using forged documents, possession of instruments for forgery and breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville in February.

