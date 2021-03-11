Ottawa Police seek missing man last seen in Kingston

Police are looking to the public for tips to find an Ottawa man last seen getting of a train in Kingston.

Ottawa Police and Kingston Police have asked the public for information on the whereabouts of Konstantin Boukhanov, 30, who was last seen getting of a train in Kingston on Saturday after leaving his Ottawa home on Friday.

Boukhanov is described as a white man, around six feet tall and 170 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, grey toque, a black and white scarf, blue jeans and brown boots. He was also carrying a red and black duffel bag and a black knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

