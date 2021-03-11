iHeartRadio

Ottawa Police seek missing man last seen in Kingston

Konstantin Boukhanov, 30, was last seen in Kingston on Saturday. (Kingston Police)

Police are looking to the public for tips to find an Ottawa man last seen getting of a train in Kingston. 

Ottawa Police and Kingston Police have asked the public for information on the whereabouts of Konstantin Boukhanov, 30, who was last seen getting of a train in Kingston on Saturday after leaving his Ottawa home on Friday. 

Boukhanov is described as a white man, around six feet tall and 170 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, grey toque, a black and white scarf, blue jeans and brown boots. He was also carrying a red and black duffel bag and a black knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.
 