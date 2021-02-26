Outbreak at Joyceville Institution ends after over two months, 160 cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Joyceville Instutution has ended after being declared over two months ago.

An outbreak at the federal prison near Kingston was declared in mid-December after 80 inmates tested positive for the virus and it ballooned up to 160 cases.

Correctional Service Canada said on Thursday the outbreak has been declared over and all 160 inmates have recovered.

It said there are now zero cases of the virus at federal institutions in Ontario.