Outbreaks declared in two Renfrew County municipalities because of community spread

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared within two municipalities in Renfrew County as health officials are concerned about community spread.

The outbreaks have been declared in both Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan and Madawaska Valley Township because of community spread of the virus. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said three students have so far tested positive at Madawaska Valley District High School in Barry's Bay, which have been linked to a gathering outside the school setting.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Chief Medical Officer for the area, said he expects more cases in the coming days and urged residents to follow public health advice.

"This is a result of community transmission and disregard for public health guidelines to restrict social groupings to a minimum size," Cushman said in a statement.

Mayor of Madawaska Valley Township Kim Love asked parents to speak to their children about the dangers of spreading COVID-19 within the community and the need to avoid large gatherings.

"We are all responsible for the health and wellbeing of our community, family and friends," she said.

"Parents need to make sure their children understand this and are following all the guidelines of Public Health. Just because you can do something, doesn't make it a good idea."

One case was also reported at Fellowes High School in Pembroke on Sunday but its not connected to the cases at the school in Barry's Bay. The school remains open to in-person learning.

There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 Renfrew County and six people are being treated for the virus in hospital.