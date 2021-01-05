Outdoor rinks at Kinsmen, Rotary Park now open
The City of Pembroke has opened its outdoor rinks at both Kinsmen and Rotary Parks for the public.
The rink will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but new COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for users.
The City said a maximum of 10 people can be on the ice at one time and use will be limited to 30 minutes at a time. Masks or face coverings are also required.
Health Officials are asking residents to follow all COVID-19 guidelines as there is an increased risk of exposure to the virus in any public space when large gatherings are present.
Helmets are also being recommended for users.