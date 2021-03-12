Over 1,000 people in the dark in Ottawa Valley after thunderstorm 

Over 1,000 homes are without power on Friday morning across the Ottawa Valley after a thunderstorm moved through the area on Thursday night.

The largest outages are in the Barry's Bay and Petawawa areas, where about 400 homes and businesses in each area remain in the dark. The rest of the outages are scattered throughout the Ottawa Valley and Renfrew County.

Hydro One said its expects power to be returned to all homes in the region by 4 p.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported in the area but downed trees and other damage have been reported across the area after Thursday's storm.

