Over 1000 cannabis plants valued at $1,000,000 seized at grow op in Tweed

A cannabis grow operation was busted by the Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police. Officers, joined by multiple specialized units and teams, executed a warrant in the Municipality of Tweed on August 24th, 2022. The Community Street Crimes Unit, Emergency Response Team, and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team joined the OPP at a rural property on Black River Road.

The investigation began around 8:45 a.m. with officers seizing more than 1000 cannabis plants. They also seized a significant quantity of harvested cannabis, along with cultivation equipment, including a plow and a bobcat.

The total value of drugs seized during the bust is approximately $1,000,000.

The OPP offers some suggestions if you discover or suspect outdoor marijuana grow operation:



1. As soon as possible, call your local police or CrimeStoppers.

2. Do not touch the marijuana plants due to potential chemical residue on the plants.

3. If confronted by a marijuana grower, leave the area immediately and contact police.

4. If possible and safe to do so, record any license plate or GPS information and notify police.

5. In some cases, outdoor marijuana grows are guarded or protected by booby-traps. If you discovered a crop of marijuana plants, do not enter the area! For your personal safety, turn around and immediately leave the area the same way you came in.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this or any other marijuana grow operations is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray