Over 11,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far doled out in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said its doled out over 11,500 COVID-19 vaccines in the area so far.

The update from the Health Unit on Wednesday said 11,572 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Renfrew County and the local rollout will continue as long as supply allows.

Those who are currently eligible to book a vaccine in Renfrew County include any adult over 80, Indigenous residents over 18, health care workers, seniors in congregate care settings and any adult who is receiving chronic home care.

Adults between 75 and 79 years old and faith-based leaders who provide end of life care or home visits to those are ill are currently able to register but not book an appointment.

The RCDHU said that vaccine appointment availability is based on the number of doses received each week but asked residents who are eligible to register.