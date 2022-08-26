Over 200 employees awarded at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Awards of Excellence

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories announced the winners of their Awards of Excellence for 2022. The event taking place at Festival Hall in Pembroke saw over 200 employees recognized with the award. The CNL established this event to celebrate the teams and individuals in their workforce who go above and beyond, through determination and accomplishments, working hard to provide CNL with top of the industry technology programs and services.

The winners of this year's award were specifically honored for their dedication to technological advancements in environmental remediation and organizational health and safety.

Of the awards given, one of the honors called the D.F Torgerson Discovery Award highlights employees who offer innovative solutions, contribute to business initiatives, and accomplish significant technical achievements. This award was presented to 12 employees across three teams. The Distinguished Merit Award was also given out, with the express goals of highlighting employees who have contributed to productivity, innovations the workplace life, and strengthening workplace partnerships. This award was presented to 205 employees across 10 teams.

The full list of the 2022 CNL Awards of Excellence winners is available at www.cnl.ca/awards

