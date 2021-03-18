Over 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given out in Renfrew County

Over 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been doled out in Renfrew County as the local vaccine rollout continues.

An update from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said 8,614 doses have been put into arms in the area as of Sunday.



It said adults over 80, Indigenous adults over 55 and high-priority health care workers are currently being vaccinated, while the next priority group for vaccines would include all Indigenous adults and adults who receive chronic home care.

When they could receive shots remains unclear but the health unit said an update would be sent out as soon as possible.

An online booking system, called the Renfrew County and District COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System, is available for eligible residents to book an appointment.