Palliative Care Telethon cancelled for 2021: Organizers

The Palliative Care Telethon in support of the Brockville General Hospital has been cancelled for 2021 because of COVID-19.

Wayne Blackwell, co-chairman of the organizing committee for the Telethon said after many efforts to keep the in-person event alive, the concern over COVID-19 remains high and the event could not move forward this year.

Blackwell said the idea of smaller events was also explored but it was decided to cancel this year's event and look ahead to 2022.

"Rather than keep some small sustained events, we decided we had to make the break totally this year to be fair to all," he said, noting the group also didn't want to put any excess stress on businesses already struggling financially and with COVID-19 protocols.

The good news, according to Blackwell, is that the palliative care program at the hospital will continue to be funded through other means and fundraisers for 2021.

The Palliative Care Telethon, which has taken place for 37 years, has raised over $4 million for the service at the hospital.