Partial road closures on Brockville streets this weekend

The city of Brockville has released a notice of road closure for this weekend. On Saturday, August 27th, 2022 a section of roads will be partially closed starting at 6:00 a.m. The purpose of the closures is listed under construction.

Closures may affect your commute around town as no roads are fully closed, but a connecting group of roads is restricted to one lane of traffic. When the closures begin, Laurier Blvd will be reduced to one-way traffic stretching from California to Broome Rd. Traffic there will only be able to travel East. On Broome Rd there will also be one-way traffic, starting at Laurier Blvd and continuing to Crocker Cres, with only southbound traffic permitted. Finally, Crocker Cres will only be allowing westbound traffic from Broome Rd to Waltham.

The city also reminds drivers to follow road signs on the streets. The closures are expected to end around 3:00 p.m. the same day.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray