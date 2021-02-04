Patient care not affected after flood at Hotel Dieu Hospital: KHSC

No one was hurt and patient care was not affected after a pipe burst at Hotel Dieu Hospital Wednesday morning causing flooding.

A Code Brown was called in the Sydenham Wing after the pipe failure led to flooding in some of the hospital's administrative offices.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said the flood was contained and there was no impact to patient care, giving the all clear just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the rapid and effective response to assess and clean-up the affected areas," the hospital said in a statement online.

"If you have an in-person appointment at HDH site today, please continue to attend as necessary."