Patrols stepped up at Collins Bay Institution after $70k in contraband seized

Staff at Collins Bay Institution are upping patrols around the prison after nearly $70,000 in contraband was dropped on the property by suspected drones.

Correctional Services Canada said several packages were left on the perimeter of the facility over the past week that have been seized by prison officials. The packages have included cannabis and tobacco along with cell phones and other items with a rough street value of $67, 532.

CSC said it's heightening measures to prevent contraband from getting inside the prison walls and will work with police to find those responsible.

Anyone with information about the contraband is asked to contact the CSC tip line at 1-866-780-3784.

