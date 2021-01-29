Pedestrian struck and killed, second fatal incident this week

A pedestrian has been killed in Kingston for the second time this week after a woman was hit on Old Mill Road on Tuesday.

The woman was struck by a vehicle along the road on Tuesday morning and later died of her injuries at Kingston General Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by Kingston Police and no charges have been laid.

71-year-old Ivan Lockyer was struck and killed by an SUV on Princess Street, just west of McMichael Street, on Monday. That investigation also remains ongoing as well and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at 613-549-4660.