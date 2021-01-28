Pembroke 2021 budget approved by committee, heads to Council for approval

Pembroke 2021 municipal budget will head to Council for approval next month after being approved by the City's Finance Committee.

The Committee has recommended a 1.94 per cent levy increase and a municipal tax increase of 1.87 per cent for 2021, which would mean about a $48 per year increase for the average homeowner.

"Council and staff held the line on City property taxes, however 93 per cent of the levy increase is driven by cost increases in the City’s shared services and policing, which Council has no control over," Committee Chair and Councillor Andrew Plummer said in a news release.

"These services provide critical support to our community including the OPP, Renfrew County and District Health Unit, and paramedic services provided by the County of Renfrew."

Water and sewer rate are also expected to go up this year in all areas, water flat rate will increase 5.7, water metered rate goes up 9.8 per cent, sewer flat rate up 5.2 per cent and sewer metered rate is to increase 6.9 per cent. The City said this would work out to an increase of about $114 per year for the average residential household or about $9.48 a month. It said the increase in rates is needed to support ongoing operations and maintenance.

"Given these uncertain times, City Staff and Council did an excellent job managing the City’s financial pressures," Pembroke Mayor Michael LeMay said in a statement.

"Thanks to the Safe Restart Funding we received from the provincial and federal governments to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on the City’s finances, we are able to continue to invest in critical infrastructure projects this year."

Pembroke Council is expected to adopt the 2021 budget at its meeting on Feb. 16.