Pembroke BIA launches 'Downtown Soup Fest' through March 22
The Pembroke Business Improvement Area has launched its first 'Downtown Pembroke Soup Fest' starting on Monday.
Residents are being encouraged to enjoy a bowl of soup from one of 11 eateries taking part in Downtown Pembroke.
The event runs through March 22 and the BIA says residents can collect stamps on a 'Soup Fest' passport for a chance to win prizes.
More information about the event including participating stores can be found on the BIA's website and Facebook page.