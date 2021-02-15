Pembroke Council to resume in-person meetings Tuesday
Pembroke City Council will resume in-person meetings on Tuesday as municipal offices re-open in the City this week.
The City is encouraging residents to contact staff by email or phone where its possible to avoid in-person visits to municipal offices, including City Hall, as much as possible.
Council's in-person meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and residents are encouraged to watch a live stream of the meeting on the City's YouTube channel.