Pembroke Hospital Auxiliary donates $40,000 to hospital

Auxiliary Treasurer Helene Giroux, left, PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel, Auxiliary President Diana Gagne and Gift Shop Manager Brenda Long. Mural Cafe volunteers Geraldine Levesque and June Carmody are in the background. (PRH)

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Auxiliary has donated $40,000 to the hospital through its 2020 fundraisers. 

A cheque was recently presented to the hospital, which amounts to all donations through donations from Delta Bingo and Gaming, proceeds from The Sunshine Gift Shop, The Mural Cafe, TV rentals, and the hospital's ATM. 

With the year-end donation, the Auxiliary said it is now $119,000 away from hitting their $500,000 pledge in support of surgical floor upgrades and orthopaedic equipment. 