Pembroke hotel employee struck by a weapon
An 18-year-old is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a hotel employee in Pembroke was struck with an object.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a call at approximately 1 p.m. Monday regarding an unwanted person at a hotel on Pembroke Street East.
Police say the investigation found the unwanted person had threatened a hotel staff member and struck them with an object.
The employee did not suffer serious injuries.
Mary Francois Jolicouer, 18, of Pembroke is charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
-With files from CTV's Josh Pringle