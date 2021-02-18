Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival goes virtual this year

The 73rd Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival will be virtual this year for the first time ever.

The event, which usually allows youth to showcase their music talents at Festival Hall, will be held online this year because of COVID-19.

Organizers said in a statement that the move online means "a lot of changes and learning curve as we rise to the challenge," and that the hope is for the festival to "still provide a wonderful opportunity for our talented musicians."

The deadline for registration is Feb. 26. Music students will then have until March 26 to submit their video of their performance for adjudication.

Information on the syllabus, adjudicators, registration, marks, awards and other topics can be found on the festival's website.

