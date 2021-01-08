Pembroke looking for members of new Diversity Committee

The City of Pembroke is putting out a call to find members for its first diversity committee.

It was established after issues with racism and discrimination were reported in the community, with the new committee recommended by members of the Mayor's Diversity Roundtable.

One of the members was Cindy Tran, who is the granddaughter of a senior who was attacked last summer in the city by teens shouting racial epithets.

The project has been welcomed by Pembroke's Mayor Mike Lemay.

Individuals who identify as Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ2+ are encouraged to apply.

For more questions about how to apply, residents can contact Heather Salovaara at City of Pembroke by emailing hsalovaara@pembroke.ca or calling 613-735-6821 ext. 150.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips