Pembroke man charged after fleeing traffic stop in Westmeath: OPP

A Pembroke man has been charged after police said he fled a traffic stop in the village Westmeath on Sunday evening.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 6 p.m. Sunday when the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. He abandoned the vehicle on Graham Street and fled on foot but was arrested by police after a short foot chase.

Richard Dale Vanderbeck, 63, is charged with impaired driving, flight from police, operating a vehicle while prohibited and driving with open liquor.

He'll appear in court in Pembroke in July.