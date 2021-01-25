Pembroke man charged in connection to September shooting

Police have laid weapons charges against a 34-year-old Pembroke man in connection to a September shooting that sent one man to hospital in critical conditions.

A man arrived at the emergency room of Pembroke Regional Hospital around 2 a.m. on Sept. 25 after being shot.

The man has since been released from hospital and police announced charges against an unnamed Pembroke in connection to the incident on Monday morning.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said the man has been charged with charged with careless use of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and two counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke on Wednesday.

