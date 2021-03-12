Pembroke man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A 25-year-old Pembroke man faces charges after a traffic stop turned up fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Police said a car was pulled over early Thursday morning on Church Street in Pembroke where officers found multiple drugs inside the vehicle.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have charged Colin Gagnon with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with an undertaking. He's also charged with driving while suspended.

