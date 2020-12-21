Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay asks residents to buy local for last minute gifts

Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay encourages residents to shop local for those last minute holiday gifts.

In a letter to residents, Lemay highlighted the abundance of boutiques in the Pembroke-area and some of the incentives if you shop at them.

"While you are downtown, be sure to take a tour of all of the beautifully decorated store windows," he said.

"This pandemic has not been easy on our local business community, so I strongly encourage everyone to shop local and support our businesses in a safe manner."