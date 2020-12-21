iHeartRadio

Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay asks residents to buy local for last minute gifts

Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay

Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay encourages residents to shop local for those last minute holiday gifts. 

In a letter to residents, Lemay highlighted the abundance of boutiques in the Pembroke-area and some of the incentives if you shop at them. 

"While you are downtown, be sure to take a tour of all of the beautifully decorated store windows," he said. 

"This pandemic has not been easy on our local business community, so I strongly encourage everyone to shop local and support our businesses in a safe manner." 