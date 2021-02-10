Pembroke names first members of new Diversity Advisory Committee

The City of Pembroke has named the first members of its new Diversity Advisory Committee ahead of its first meeting next month.

The 10-person committee consists of eight members of the public along with two members of Council, those are Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais and Councillor Christine Reavie.

The eight members of the public chosen were as follows:

Suli Adams

Harry Alorgbey Sardina

Duane Gastant' Aucoin

Elsa Lucas

Julianna Morin

Michael Parent

Karthi Rajamani

Garland Wong

Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay said the City received an overwhelming number of applications for the group, which was started after after a couple of high-profile incidents involving minorities in the area, as he said the group would serve to give racialized communities a voice and to prevent further acts of racism.

"I look forward to working with the members of the Diversity Advisory Committee to make Pembroke a more welcoming place for everyone," LeMay said in a statement announcing the new members.

The term for members is the same as the current city council and the committee will hold its first meeting in early March.