Pembroke offers free snowshoe rentals this winter

With winter officially here now, the City of Pembroke is making it easier to get out and be active in the snow.

The City's Recreation Department is starting up their Snowshoe Lending Program once again.

Users are able to borrow snowshoes for up to a week and once returned, they will be sanitized and quarantined before being lent out again.

The snowshoe lending program starts this Friday.

Those interested are asked to get in touch with the Recreation Department directly at 613-735-6821 ext 1501.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips