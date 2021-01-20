Pembroke plans at-home events for 'Snospree' 

The City of Pembroke is introducing a stay-at-home version of SnoSpree this year.

It says it will be providing residents with fun things to do at home while keeping each other safe.

Four events have been announced so far, including a snow sculpture contest and an online trivia fundraiser:

SNOW SCULPTURE CONTEST

Made something out of snow in your yard? We want to see it! Send us a picture of your snow creations for a chance to win one of three prizes from Downtown Pembroke! Submissions are accepted between January 31st and February 7th.Submit photos to recreation@pembroke.ca or to the City of Pembroke on Facebook by February 7th at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced February 8th.

DREAMWORKS ONINE FUNDRAISER TRIVIA

Join us online February 5th at 7pm for some DreamWorks trivia! Test your knowledge on movies like Madagascar, Shrek, & How to Train Your Dragon. Half the proceeds go to a local charity and the other half goes to the winning team.

PEMBI IN THE PARK

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf, but have you heard of Pembi in the Park? If you name all the parks that Pembi has visited between January 25- February 7th and you could win a prize! Photos of Pembi's social distancing walks through Pembroke will be posted to the City of Pembroke Facebook account every day. Submit final lists to the Recreation Department at recreation@pembroke.ca.

CRAFT BAGS FROM THE PEMBROKE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Pembroke Public Library is creating take-home craft bags for you and your family to enjoy. Bags include instructions for the craft and all the supplies required. To sign-up for the free craft box contact the Library at 613-732-8844 or email programs@pembrokelibrary.ca. Quantities are limited! Boxes will be available by curbside pick-up.

The parks and recreation department said it will give more details on events in the coming days with the latest information on the city's website.