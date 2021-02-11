Pembroke plans to open indoor recreation facilities next week 

With a stay-at-home order ending in Renfrew County this week, The City of Pembroke will start to re-open its indoor recreation facilities after the Family Day long weekend.

The Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke and Area Community Centre (Pem Ice II) and Kinsmen Pool will all re-open next Tuesday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Memorial Centre will be available for walkers Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and Monday - Thursday 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Reservations must be made ahead of time by calling 613-735-6821 ext. 1502.

Pem Ice II will also re-open on Tuesday with public skating to resume next Friday, Feb. 19. It will take place every Monday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. for adults and 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for families. Masks are required at all times inside all municipal facilities.

The Kinsmen Pool will reopen for modified programming including family swims, lane swims, Aquabics, and Ladies Red Cross. Residents must pre-book time slots a week in advance and bookings can be made by calling 613-735-6821 ext. 1506 on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Drop-ins will not be accepted until further notice.

The City said The Bark Park re-opened to the public as of 9 a.m. Thursday.