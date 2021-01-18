Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation kicks off 2021 Cancer Care Campaign
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign has officially launched with a goal of raising $1.65 million this year.
The money raised is expected to go to upgrades at the hospital, which has served as a satellite for the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre since 2011, allowing residents to receive treatment closer to their home.
For more information or to make a donation to the 2021 campaign, residents are asked to visit the hospital foundation's website.