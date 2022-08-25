Pembroke resident facing impaired driving charges on electric bicycle



A Pembroke resident is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped while driving a power-assisted bicycle. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped the rider around 7:30 a.m. on August 23rd, 2022. The traffic stop happened in Pembroke near the intersection of MacKay and Joseph Street.

After stopping the driver, officers used a roadside screening device which ended up in the driver having to be moved for further testing. Testing showed that the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of over 80mg, which is over the legal limit when driving. Following an investigation, police found that the license of 51-year-old Garry John Kenny had been suspended. Kenny was then charged with three offenses in relation to impaired driving.

The accused was released and will appear in Pembroke court on September 27th, 2022.

With files from CFRA's Connor Ray