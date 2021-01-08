Pembroke traffic stop leads to drug charges 

A Pembroke woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop just after midnight on Wednesday.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said a vehicle was pulled over on Pembroke Street East where officers found drugs in plain view in the person's vehicle. Police said methamphetamine, amphetamines, hydromorphone, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized by officers at the scene.

Megan Lacourse, 26, has been charged with three counts of drug possession and failing to surrender a driver's license under the Highway Traffic Act.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke in February.