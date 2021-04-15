Pembroke waives patio fees for businesses, extends season

Pembroke City Council has voted to waive patio fees for businesses during the upcoming patio season.

Council approved a motion on April 6 that will see 2021 fees waved for business with outdoor patios and sandwich boards in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The patio season will also be extended past the usual deadline of Oct. 31 as Council voted to amend this year's season, with all patios two be removed 24 hours after the first snowfall in the area.