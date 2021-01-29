Pembroke woman faces shoplifting, drug and counterfeiting charges 

The arrest of a Pembroke woman for shoplifting in Pembroke and Laurentian Valley also led to drug and counterfeit charges.

Police said a woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection to shoplifting incidents in downtown Pembroke on Jan. 17 and in Laurentian Valley Township last October.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officer found the woman was also in possession of cocaine and counterfeit cash.

Jordyn Leah Schruder, 30, is charged two counts of theft, possession of counterfeit money and possession of a controlled substance, along with failing to comply with probation and an undertaking. She is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke on Feb. 23.