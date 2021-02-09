Petawawa snowmobiler charged with impaired driving

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are reminding area residents that impaired snowmobiling is a criminal offence after one person was charged over the weekend.

Police said a snowmobiler was stopped at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint at Black Boy Road and Melody Trail in Petawawa on Saturday afternoon.

After a roadside screening, OPP charged 21-year-old Kyle Hendry of Petawawa with impaired driving and not wearing a proper helmet. Hendry also had his license suspended for 90 days and machine impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.

Police in a statement reminded the public that, "impaired snowmobiling is impaired driving."