Pilot killed in small plane crash near Carp Airport

One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a wooded area near the Carp Airport.

The plane was on fire in a wooded area just south of the airport when emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash at approximately 1 p.m.

In a statement on Twitter at 5:25 p.m., police confirmed one person, believed to be the lone person on board the plane, was located deceased at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board says a Blackshape BS100 airplane crashed in a wooded area near the airport. The TSB is deploying a team of investigators to the site to gather information and investigate the cause of the crash.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Carson Tharris tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that firefighters responding to the call noticed some smoke in a wooded area south of the airport.

When firefighters arrived at the crash site, the plane was on fire. Tharris wouldn’t say how big the fire was.

Tharris says firefighters used portable extinguishers to extinguish the fire until a hose line was set up and run into the wooded area.

The name of the victim has not been released.

