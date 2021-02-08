Police continue search for missing woman 

Brockville Police have put out a second appeal for information on the whereabouts of a Brockville woman first reported missing last week.

Rebecca Nielson was last seen on Feb. 2 leaving a home in the central area of Brockville.

Police said she is also known to use the name 'Becky' and may be wearing glasses and has several ear piercings.

Nielson is roughly 5'5" tall and approximately 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 1-613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).