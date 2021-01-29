Police investigate gun theft in Bonnecherre Valley 

Kilalloe OPP are looking for a shotgun that was stolen from a home in Bonnecherre Valley Township.

Police said the 12-gauge Stoeger pump-action shotgun is 'duck camo' in colour and was stolen from an Augsburg Road residence sometime between Jan. 14 and 15.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers online.