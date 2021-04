Killaloe OPP are investigating a break-in at a residence on the Algonquin's of Pikwakanagan First Nation at Golden Lake.

Police said the home was entered sometime between April 5 and April 7, or last Monday and Wednesday, with a TV, blue barrels and a gas can reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).