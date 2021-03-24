Police investigating ATV crash the sent Petawawa teen to hospital

Killaloe OPP are investigating an ATV crash in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township that sent a Petawawa teenager to hospital.

Police said the rollover happened Saturday afternoon on a trail near Hyland Creek and the 16-year-old that was operating the vehicle was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with serious injuries. A 50-year-old from Ottawa who was a passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.