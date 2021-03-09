Police investigating break-in at Algonquin Park permit office

Police are investigating after someone broke into a permit office at Algonquin Provincial Park.

Killaloe OPP said officers were called to the park on the afternoon of March 2, where staff reported someone had entered the office and stolen two computer monitors. The permit office is currently closed for the season.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).