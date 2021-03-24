Police investigating fatal Highway 32 crash near Gananoque

OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 near Gananoque on Tuesday that killed an 83-year-old man.

The crash happened over the noon hour on Tuesday at Highway 32 and Hetu Road in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township, where Leeds OPP said a vehicle left the road and entered the ditch before it collided with a culvert and burst into flames.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, 83-year-old Roy Goodrich of Seelys Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with help from OPP Technical Collision Investigators and a Collision Reconstructionist. A post-mortem has also been scheduled.