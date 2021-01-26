Police investigating snowmobile crash in Augusta Township 

Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Augusta Township on Saturday that sent one person to hospital.

Grenville OPP said the crash happened on a trail two kilometers west of Maple Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. The 46-year-old from Oxford Station who was operating the snowmobile was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.